Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.3571 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

