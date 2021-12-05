Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 17th

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dynacor Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$3.29.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

