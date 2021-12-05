Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

