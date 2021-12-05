Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DYNT. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

