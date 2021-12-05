DZ Bank Upgrades Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to “Buy”

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on the stock.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $57.91 on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

