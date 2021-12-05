E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,710 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $275,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $184,398.05.

On Friday, October 22nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00.

Shares of QTRX opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quanterix by 87.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quanterix by 170.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 122,975 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.