Eagle Health Investments LP Has $9.20 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for about 2.9% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.97 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.90.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

