EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.00.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $207.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.23. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $211.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.