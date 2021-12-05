Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.9% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.33. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

