E&G Advisors LP Invests $194,000 in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

