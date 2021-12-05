E&G Advisors LP Invests $293,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $361.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.56. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The stock has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

