E&G Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 8,835 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

