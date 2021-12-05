Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.75.

Shares of ESTC opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.38. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

