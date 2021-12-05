Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

