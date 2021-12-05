Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

