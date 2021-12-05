Ellevest Inc. Sells 976 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,969,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,751,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,587,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.07 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,810 shares of company stock worth $22,617,498. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

