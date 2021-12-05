Elrond Trading 31.2% Lower This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $5.57 billion and approximately $247.55 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $280.72 or 0.00574962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00171564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,834,990 coins and its circulating supply is 19,832,167 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.