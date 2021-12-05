Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENFN. Bank of America began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $18.69 on Friday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

