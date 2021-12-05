EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of NPO opened at $108.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

