EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.
Shares of NPO opened at $108.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
