Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of ENTG opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 37.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Entegris by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Entegris by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

