Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Molecular Templates, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.04).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTEM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $4.05 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 25.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,557,478.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

