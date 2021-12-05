Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Up 25.2% in November

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 681,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 164.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

GMBL opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GMBL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

