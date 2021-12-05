Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $208,167.97

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $208,167.97 and $6,957.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.13 or 0.08505417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00079011 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

