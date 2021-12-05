Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $205,245.31 and $5,376.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,230.61 or 0.08560885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00080349 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

