Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Market Capitalization Tops $25.80 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and approximately $553,689.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.60 or 0.08336310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.15 or 1.00165845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00078346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

