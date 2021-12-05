Ethverse (ETHV) Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $7,607.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethverse has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.00374495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012571 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $760.98 or 0.01564945 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.