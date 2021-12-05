Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of ERFSF opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

