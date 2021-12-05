Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.28. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

