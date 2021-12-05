Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.12. 797,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,171. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.61.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.