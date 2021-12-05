Exane Asset Management Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,662 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,194 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,901 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

