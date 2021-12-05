Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRE opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

