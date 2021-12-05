Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6,560.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $348.69 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

