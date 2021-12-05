Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $556,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 26.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $318,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

