Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 9,051 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7,735.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

