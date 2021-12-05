Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $135.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.81. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

