Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,919 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 74.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 376,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 160,060 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Manchester United by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Manchester United alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $14.92 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.47%.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.