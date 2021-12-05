Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $213.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $188.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.38.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR opened at $201.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $207.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.