Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $837,892.90 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $837,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

