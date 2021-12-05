Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.09.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

