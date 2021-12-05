F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total transaction of $430,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,192. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.07 and a 1 year high of $239.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.52. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

