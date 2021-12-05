F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Update

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $8,678,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $162.07 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

