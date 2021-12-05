Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.03. The firm has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.