FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $525.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $453.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $389.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $466.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.05 and its 200 day moving average is $380.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

