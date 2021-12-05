Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.50.

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $446.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $320.52 and a 1 year high of $480.05.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

