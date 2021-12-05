Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given a C$825.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FFH. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$743.57.

Shares of FFH opened at C$572.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$531.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$544.98. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$421.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$609.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

