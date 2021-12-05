FansTime Price Hits $0.0002 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. FansTime has a total market cap of $516,006.33 and approximately $937,513.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00216518 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.