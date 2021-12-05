Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS: FMBL) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
|$306.77 million
|$58.73 million
|9.54
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Competitors
|$6.74 billion
|$1.18 billion
|11.03
Profitability
This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
|33.16%
|24.70%
|2.23%
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Competitors
|27.45%
|11.91%
|1.20%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Competitors
|1573
|7400
|6665
|357
|2.36
As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach peers beat Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
