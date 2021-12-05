FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) CEO Purchases $22,800.00 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) CEO Fog Cutter Holdings, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.11. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

