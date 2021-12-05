Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.43

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 24666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,334. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

