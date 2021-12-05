Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,111 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

